SAN DIEGO - The poppies are taking over Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore, and so are the crowds. Mayor, Steve Manos says they've never experienced crowds like this and are preparing new parking areas and shuttles for the weekend visitors.

Major rain storms this winter are to blame for the over growth of poppies, and people are coming from all over the country to take the perfect picture in the trails.

Heather Lake gives us the details from Lake Elsinore.