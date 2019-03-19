First of many asylum seekers face judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A handful of asylum seekers were brought to a San Diego immigration courtroom Tuesday to have their cases heard by a judge.

Under a White House agreement with Mexico, people from Central American seeking asylum must remain south of the border while their cases are heard.

Attorney Robyn Barnard, who represents two of the asylum seekers, said her clients' lives are in danger by having to stay in Tijuana, which was recently named the most dangerous city in the world by the Citizens' Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

"They don't feel they could seek protection from authorities, they are seen as migrants and foreigners, they suffer verbal slurs for being migrants in Mexico," Barnard said.

Barnard went on to say her clients would rather be in an American prison than in a shelter in Tijuana.

"They made a decision that it's better for them, worst-case scenario to be in immigration prison for their case versus being in Mexico during such a tenuous situation," Barnard said.

Barnard's clients and the others will have to return to court in the coming months until a judge decides each case.