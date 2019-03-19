Businesses, mobile home park evacuated in North County gas leak

Posted 10:45 AM, March 19, 2019, by

VISTA, Calif. — A natural gas leak caused by a construction mishap this morning prompted the evacuations of five nearby businesses and a mobile home park in Vista, authorities said.

The rupture was reported shortly after 8 a.m. when a construction contractor struck the 4-inch gas line near the intersection of Pala Vista Drive and Mercantile Street, Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

Five nearby businesses and a mobile home park adjacent to the intersection were evacuated as a precaution as crews worked to cap the leak, Vander Pol said.

As of 10:15 a.m., crews were still working to cap the gas leak, San Diego Gas & Electric spokesman Joe Britton said.

No ill health effects were immediately reported.

Authorities shut down Pala Vista Drive at South Santa Fe Avenue and a stretch of Mercantile Street about 300 feet west of Pala Vista Drive, Vander Pol said.

The roads were expected to remain closed until at least 11:15 a.m., he said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.