Businesses, mobile home park evacuated in North County gas leak

VISTA, Calif. — A natural gas leak caused by a construction mishap this morning prompted the evacuations of five nearby businesses and a mobile home park in Vista, authorities said.

The rupture was reported shortly after 8 a.m. when a construction contractor struck the 4-inch gas line near the intersection of Pala Vista Drive and Mercantile Street, Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

Five nearby businesses and a mobile home park adjacent to the intersection were evacuated as a precaution as crews worked to cap the leak, Vander Pol said.

As of 10:15 a.m., crews were still working to cap the gas leak, San Diego Gas & Electric spokesman Joe Britton said.

No ill health effects were immediately reported.

Authorities shut down Pala Vista Drive at South Santa Fe Avenue and a stretch of Mercantile Street about 300 feet west of Pala Vista Drive, Vander Pol said.

The roads were expected to remain closed until at least 11:15 a.m., he said.