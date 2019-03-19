Authorities ID man killed in solo motorcycle crash in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. –Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 58-year-old man who was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle along El Camino Real in Oceanside.

Anthony Richard Duarte of Fallbrook was riding his two-wheeler northbound on El Camino Real near Camino Town and Country Shopping Center around 2 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete sign, according to information from Oceanside police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Duarte was thrown onto the road, where emergency personnel found him with severe trauma, police said.

Despite live-saving efforts from police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

33.193735 -117.365318