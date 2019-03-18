U-Haul crash shuts down county building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO --A U-Haul truck rammed into the front entrance of a county Health and Human Services building in Kearny Mesa Monday morning in what police believe could be an intentional act.

The office of the Housing and Community Development Services at 3989 Ruffin Road was shut down after the rental truck crashed into the building at about 6 a.m., according to the county's Twitter account. No injuries were reported.

Tweet 1 of 2: The County Housing and Community Development Services Office at 3839 Ruffin Road, San Diego, is closed today due to building damage caused by a single vehicle accident. No one was hurt. The offices will be closed until repairs can be made. pic.twitter.com/8nmabeXPPb — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) March 18, 2019

2 of 2: Anyone who had an appointment should call (858) 694-4801 to make alternative arrangements or visit the North Central Family Resource Center, 5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego, where we will have staff available for assistance. — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) March 18, 2019

The driver fled on foot, according to the county. Expletives were spray-painted on one side of the truck, and that police are investigating the incident as a possible intentional act, it was reported.

The county said the Housing and Community Development Services offices will be closed until further notice. The North Central Family Resource Center, also on Ruffin Road, will be available for anyone in need of immediate assistance.

Calls to a county spokeswoman were not immediately returned.