U-Haul crash shuts down county building

SAN DIEGO --A U-Haul truck rammed into the front entrance of a county Health and Human Services building in Kearny Mesa Monday morning in what police believe could be an intentional act.
The office of the Housing and Community Development Services at 3989 Ruffin Road was shut down after the rental truck crashed into the building at about 6 a.m., according to the county's Twitter account. No injuries were reported.
The driver fled on foot, according to the county. Expletives were spray-painted on one side of the truck, and that police are investigating the incident as a possible intentional act, it was reported.
The county said the Housing and Community Development Services offices will be closed until further notice. The North Central Family Resource Center, also on Ruffin Road, will be available for anyone in need of immediate assistance.
Calls to a county spokeswoman were not immediately returned.