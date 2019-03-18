Tijuana most violent city in the world, report says

SAN DIEGO — Tijuana was the most violent city in the world last year, according to a report by a Mexican nonprofit group, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Five out of the world’s six most violent cities in 2018 were in Mexico, according to a new report from the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice that ranks cities based on their homicide rates.

There were 138 killings per 100,000 Tijuana residents in 2018, averaging about seven per day, the report said. Following Tijuana was Acapulco, Mexico, where there were 111 killings per 100,000 people. Caracas, Venezuela was third on the list. A hundred killings per 100,000 people were reported there. Two cities in northern Mexico were ranked fourth and fifth: Ciudad Victoria in Tamaulipas and Ciudad Juarez in Chihuahua.

Mexico had more cities on the list than any other country, according to the Times.

