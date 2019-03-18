Rider killed after laying down motorcycle to avoid pickup

DESCANSO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a collision with a pickup truck on state Route 79 near Descanso.

The 56-year-old rider, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:25 a.m. crash at the intersection of SR-79 and Olde Highway 80, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 21-year-old man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at a stop sign on southbound SR-79, then made a left turn into the path of the Suzuki motorcycle that was westbound on Olde Highway 80, Garrow said. The motorcyclist laid his two-wheeler down in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the truck, the officer said.

The Silverado’s driver, whose name was not released, remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the collision, Garrow said.

The CHP was investigating the crash.