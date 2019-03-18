Puppy found in dumpster with severe broken leg adopted; suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Sheriff's Department and animal control have arrested a man accused of leaving a chihuahua-mix puppy with a broken leg in a dumpster for several days last month.

Four-month-old Rocky is running around and enjoying life like any happy pup would. The pup is lucky to be alive.

On February 25, Rocky was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex buried under feet of garbage. The dog was dehydrated and suffering from a severe broken back leg.

"She was terrified a little shut down," Animal Control Officer Rebecca Fenton said. "Probably had been eating the garbage that she was surrounded by, that's how she survived. But she was ill from that."

Veterinarians determined the leg had to be amputated.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said 59-year-old Ronald Louis Jones is now facing charges of animal cruelty. Jones was identified through security footage.

Jones is accused of beating the dog and throwing it down a 3-story trash chute.

Rocky spent four days and four nights without any food or water.

The puppy got the name Rocky for enduring through the horrible experience. She's now receiving care from a foster facility and she's also getting a new home with Rebecca Fenton.

"Yes, my husband and I are adopting Rocky," Fenton said. "We have room in our household. We have one small dog now and we would love for her to have a sister and Rocky is gonna be Darla's sister."