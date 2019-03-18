Police chase carjacking suspects through North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A man and a woman were arrested following a chase through North County early Monday, said police.

The couple is accused of carjacking a Volkswagen Bug from a man who was sleeping outside his Del Mar home, said the Oceanside Police Department.

Shortly after, officers attempted to stop the suspects in the reported stolen vehicle when a chase ensued.

Officers followed the suspects traveling northbound  in a slow-speed pursuit on SR-78 and I-5.

The chase ended around 4 a.m. when officers deployed spike stripes outside the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater.

The carjacking victim was not seriously injured and did not want to be transported to a hospital.

The two suspects were arrested and booked on multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle.

 

 

