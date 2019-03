SAN DIEGO — Ballast Point Brewing Company has been brewing up a beer with the San Diego Padres, just in time for Opening Day.

The Swingin’ Friar Ale will be available on draft and in six-packs throughout the 2019 season, the brewery announced Monday. The beer is described as a 100 percent Simcoe hopped pale ale “with aromas of grapefruit and citrus, complemented by a crisp, biscuity finish.”

The beer will be served up at Petco Park starting on Opening Day, March 28.

Introducing the Swingin' Friar Ale! @BallastPoint and the Swingin' Friar have been brewing up a hoppy pale ale to celebrate the #FriarFaithful and will be serving it up at @PetcoPark starting on #SDOpeningDay! pic.twitter.com/MmxIsNqxKL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 18, 2019