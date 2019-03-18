Man found dead with apparent trauma in rural San Diego

SAN DIEGO –San Diego County sheriff’s homicide detectives were Monday investigating the death of a man found inside a Potrero residence with signs of trauma.

The death was reported at 11:06 a.m. in the 25700 block of Potrero Valley Road, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins said. Potrero is in southeastern San Diego County.

“A neighbor had gone to the residence because they had not seen the occupant in several days,” Blevins said. “When the neighbor looked through the window, they noticed the occupant lying on the floor and immediately called 911.”

When deputies and firefighters entered the residence they found a man who appeared to be in his 40s lying in the floor, the lieutenant said.

“The male was deceased and had signs of trauma to his body,” Blevins said.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives, he said. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of the man’s death.