Man dies from injuries sustained in scooter crash

Posted 7:31 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, March 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 53-year-old man died from his injuries sustained in a scooter collision, police confirmed Monday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on 10th Avenue near B Street downtown. The victim was riding northbound on the west sidewalk of 10th Avenue when he lost control of the electric scooter attempting to make a left turn on B Street, said San Diego Police Sgt. Victoria Houseman.

He suffered serious head injuries and was transported to the hospital. He died from his injuries Friday, police confirmed.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, said Sgt. Houseman.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

This is the first known scooter fatality in San Diego.

 

