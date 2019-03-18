Gunman fires shots in attempted robbery at Burger King

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities Monday were searching for a man suspected of firing his handgun, but not striking anyone, outside of an El Cajon fast food eatery after attempting to rob the place.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the Burger King on Olde Highway 80, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

The man pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash, but the employees fled out the back of the restaurant, Perkins said.

The gunman reportedly fired at least one gunshot in the parking lot before fleeing in a vehicle, described as a newer model dark pickup, the lieutenant said.

Deputies responded and determined no one had been struck by the gunfire and the gunman had left without taking anything, Perkins said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 inch Latino man in his mid- 20s. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black baseball cap.