Former media executive named in college admissions scandal appears in San Diego federal court

SAN DIEGO — Former CBS 8 owner Elisabeth Kimmel, who was named in a massive college admissions scheme, briefly appeared in San Diego federal court Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego.

Kimmel is charged with allegedly paying bribes to get her two children into the University of Southern California and Georgetown.

After the former media executive was in court, she was fingerprinted and booked by U.S. Marshals and ordered to give up her passport. Kimmel, who is not being held in custody, agreed to appear in Boston for the case on March 29.

The evidence listed against Kimmel and local insurance executive Toby MacFarlane includes fake athletic profiles. Prosecutors say parents paid college coaches to claim that their children were sports recruits, helping them gain admission despite the fact that they were not competitive players.

In the case of Kimmel’s son, for example, a photo claims to show him pole-vaulting. But his high school has no record of him participating in the event — or track and field in general — according to the documents. For Kimmel’s daughter, investigators say the family paid a Georgetown tennis coach $244,000 to accept her as a “nationally ranked tennis recruit,” despite her never competing in the US Tennis Association.

Dozens were arrested and charged for the nationwide scheme that helped students gain admission to some of the nation’s top universities Tuesday. Among those charged and arrested include actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The investigation involved alumni and aspiring student athletes at University of San Diego, UCLA, USC, Georgetown University, Stanford University, University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale.

The scandal revolves around William Rick Singer, who is accused of running a for-profit college preparation business called “The Key.”

The indictment reveals Singer paid college coaches to claim that a prospective student should be accepted to college because the student was a recruit for their sports team. However, Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player and that his or her athletic profile was fake, the indictment said.