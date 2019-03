Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A fire ignited at a mobile home park in Chula Vista Monday morning.

Crews with the Chula Vista Fire Department responded to the area just before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Broadway Road at Fogerty Brothers Trailer Park.

The homes are located near Howard Gardner Community School.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as more information becomes available.