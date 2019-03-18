Hit-and-run driver seriously injures man crossing street

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities Monday were searching for a hit-and-run motorist who struck and seriously injured a 48-year-old man on an El Cajon street.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Greenfield Drive near Lyons Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said. A gray sedan traveling eastbound on Greenfield Drive hit a 48-year-old man attempting to cross the street southbound and continued traveling eastbound away from the scene, Garrow said.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.