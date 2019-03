Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One person was killed in a two-car crash in southeastern San Diego Monday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 47th Street and Hilltop Drive in the Chollas View area.

Both drivers were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The driver of the white sedan died, San Diego police said. The driver of the red sedan was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Hilltop and 47th closed after a multi-vehicle crash. Find alternate routes as police are still investigating. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/TYnDRSZKdl — Adam Taylor (@ataylorSD) March 18, 2019