2 fires break out within a block of each other

CHULA VISTA,Calif. — Two fires that broke out within a block of each other destroyed two trailers at a mobile home park and damaged at least two apartment units Monday morning in Chula Vista, authorities said.

A non-injury blaze broke out around 6:35 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Broadway, Chula Vista Fire Battalion Chief Chris Manroe said.

Firefighters arrived and found one trailer fully engulfed and two adjacent trailers were beginning to catch fire, Manroe said. Crews knocked the flames down within 20 minutes, but two trailers were destroyed by the blaze and a third sustained damage to the outside of the unit, he said.

Then, emergency personnel at the scene of the first fire spotted smoke nearby and notified dispatchers around 7:15 a.m. that it was coming from the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Manroe said. Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment complex and found flames coming from at least two apartment units on the second floor.

Crews knocked down the flames around 8:35 a.m., a CVFD dispatcher said.

It was not immediately clear how many units were damaged or if anyone was injured by the second fire.

The causes of both fires were under investigation.