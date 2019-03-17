Investigation continues after small plane crashes into Riverside neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Officials have yet to identify a pilot killed in a small plane crash in Riverside as the investigation of the incident continued Sunday.

A local airport tower was alerted about a plane in distress at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Riverside fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta said.

"It was some sort of engine problem on the aircraft," the captain said. It's unclear whether the pilot intended to land at the Riverside Municipal Airport, which was about 2 1/2 miles away from the scene of the crash, Ryan Railsback with Riverside police said.

Soon after the initial alert, authorities received 911 calls regarding a plane down in the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue in the La Sierra area, KTLA reported.

Crews arrived to a twin-engine Beechcraft BE50 that had slammed into the backyard of a home, authorities said. The pilot, whom Guzzetta described as an "older individual" and the sole occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact did not ignite a fire and only resulted in minor damages to the home's patio and fence and a tree, according to the Fire Department.

None of the four people inside the residence were hurt, authorities said.

"We were surprised and grateful that it wasn’t a larger incident than it was," Guzzetta said.