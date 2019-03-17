Former SDSU arrested for string of fires near College Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A former student at San Diego State University was arrested Saturday on charges related to a series of fires set near the campus, said police.

Madelyn Delarosa was arrested for possession of arson material, arson of an inhabited structure and arson to property, according to the San Diego State University Police Department.

The first incident happened Thursday around 11 a.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle fire in the 5500 block of Hardy Avenue. Moments later, UPD officers were notified of another fire at an apartment in the 5600 block of Hardy Avenue. Both fires were quickly distinguished by the San Diego Fire Department. No one was injured.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a fire sparked at an apartment in the 5500 block of Montezuma Road. No one was injured and the fire went out on its own, said UPD.

Another vehicle was set on fire near the 5500 block of Hardy Avenue Saturday just before 8:15 a.m. The blaze was knocked down by SDFD.

Police determined Delarosa was involved. She was arrested on arson charges and transported to jail.

UPD is investigating.