× Motorcyclist dies in North County crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 58-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle along El Camino Real in Oceanside Saturday.

Police and paramedics found the victim just north of Route 78 on the ground with severe trauma at around 2 a.m. Rescue personnel performed life- saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver lost control while traveling north on El Camino Real and was ejected just prior to Camino Town.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (760) 435-4498.