Depressed, suicidal man reported missing from Mountain View home

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a man who was reportedly depressed and possibly suicidal who went missing in San Diego.

Miguel Antonio Venegas-Elizarrazaz was last seen by his roommates at their residence at 145 S. 45th St. on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Venegas-Elizarrazaz was reported missing by them Saturday.

Venegas-Elizarrazaz is reportedly a person who keeps to himself. His roommates told police they found a suicide note inside his room. Venegas- Elizarrazaz is suffering from depression due to the death of his wife, police said.

Venegas-Elizarrazaz is Hispanic, and stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or (619) 531-2277.