× 2 drivers seriously injured in wrong-way freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash on I-805 early Saturday, said police.

Around 3 a.m., a sedan was traveling the wrong direction on the southbound lanes of I-805 near the I-8 connector ramp when it crashed into an SUV. A fire was ignited upon impact, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A third vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries.

Lanes on I-805 were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

It was not immediately known why the driver was traveling the wrong way.

CHP is investigating the crash.