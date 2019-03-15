World Cup 2022: FIFA says 48-team tournament ‘feasible’

MIAMI — A decision on whether to increase the size of the 2022 World Cup from 32 to 48 teams will be made in June, the head of football’s world governing body FIFA has said.

The FIFA Council met in Miami on Friday and discussed the results of a feasibility study that looked at the possibility of expanding the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the study showed it was possible to increase the size of the competition to 48 teams “providing certain conditions are met.”

Infantino also said doing so would require some neighboring countries to share hosting duties and that FIFA was “working very closely” with Qatar to explore the possibility of tournament expansion.

“We will move to the next stage, we will explore the possibility of who could potentially be hosting some of the Games in the Gulf regions,” Infantino said.

“And if we come to some conclusions in June we will make a proposal to the Council and to the Congress who is our ultimate decision making body who will provide the final decision on this topic.”

More to follow…