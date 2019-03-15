× Woman hit by pickup while crossing downtown street

SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a pickup truck hit her as she was crossing a street in downtown San Diego.

Just before 11 a.m., the 53-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk in the 1200 block of Tenth Avenue when she was hit by an 85-year-old man driving a pickup southbound, said San Diego Police Department Officer S. Foster. The driver failed to yield the right of way and hit her.

Officers found the driver two blocks away, near C Street and 11th Avenue.

The victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

A Street was closed between 10th and 11th avenues, including the onramp to northbound state Route 163.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.