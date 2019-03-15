Police search LA mall for reported gunman; have found no signs of a shooting

Posted 1:24 PM, March 15, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — Police were searching a mall in Westside Los Angeles Friday after reports of a gunman there, but officers did not find any immediate evidence of a shooting.

Social media reports of an armed man at Westfield Century City prompted panic for some shoppers at the busy mall around 12:30 p.m. A significant number of LAPD officers were called to the scene and began searching the area for signs of a gunman as visitors streamed out of the building.

Shortly after 1 p.m., LAPD said there was no immediate evidence of a shooting or any victims:

Officers were asking for more resources to help clear the expansive shopping center, according to KTLA.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.