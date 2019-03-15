Police search LA mall for reported gunman; have found no signs of a shooting

LOS ANGELES — Police were searching a mall in Westside Los Angeles Friday after reports of a gunman there, but officers did not find any immediate evidence of a shooting.
Social media reports of an armed man at Westfield Century City prompted panic for some shoppers at the busy mall around 12:30 p.m. A significant number of LAPD officers were called to the scene and began searching the area for signs of a gunman as visitors streamed out of the building.
Shortly after 1 p.m., LAPD said there was no immediate evidence of a shooting or any victims:
Officers were asking for more resources to help clear the expansive shopping center, according to KTLA.
