Woman ticketed for ‘dodging potholes’

CANTON, Ohio -- An Ohio woman learned the hard way that dodging potholes can be just as costly as hitting one.

“Like when I got it, I was so dumbfounded, like really— a ticket for dodging potholes? What really got me is on my actual ticket it says 'for dodging potholes,'” said Alanna Corns.

The Canton woman has been steering clear of the massive craters since her car's struts and sway bar were recently damaged by one. She was already saving up money for the repairs.

Now, the ticket could cost her an additional $150 to $250.

“I get that I did something I wasn’t supposed to do, but at the same time if the potholes weren’t as bad as what they are I wouldn’t have to swerve as much as I do,” said Corns.

This past Sunday she was driving on W. Tuscarawas Street in Canton, near Dueber Road, when she said she swerved “a little” into the turning lane to avoid several large holes.

A state trooper immediately stopped her.

“She was like, 'Hey, you know, I pulled you over because you were going left of center. Like, what’s going on? Have you been on your cellphone?’ I was like, 'No, actually, I was dodging potholes,'” said Corns.

The trooper gave her a ticket, and in the remarks area wrote the following: left of center, dodging potholes, vehicle opposite direction.

Corns admits to crossing into the turning lane, but said she never came close to any other vehicles.

She said she understands that she may have to pay the fine, but can’t help but wonder if the city also bears some responsibility.

“These roads are horrible,” said Corns.

A spokesperson for the city told WJW that they agree the potholes are frustrating this time of year and that they filled those in question as soon as they heard about it.

Spokesman John Highman said, “It’s all hands on deck, working to fill the potholes.”

Most days, they have three crews out simultaneously doing patchwork when the weather permits.

He also said that it is very important for drivers to report bad potholes to the city.

The dramatically fluctuating weather causes them to develop quickly and makes it nearly impossible to know where every single one is located without help from the public.

Corns said she definitely will report them and is warning other drivers to be careful, while also getting ready to contest the ticket in court later this month.

“Because if there weren’t so many potholes I wouldn't have to swerve,” said Corns.