Man’s vintage Cadillac falls through garage floor, minutes after he parked

Posted 7:35 AM, March 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man had just parked in his garage when he heard a loud noise – and found his car sticking halfway out of the floor of his garage.

Kansas City firefighters were called to the home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a structure collapse, according to WDAF.

When they arrived on scene, the homeowner told them that he'd just parked his car – a vintage 1983 Cadillac – in the garage and was inside eating dinner when he heard a loud bang.

The man said he looked through the garage window and saw his car at a severe angle, sitting halfway in the basement below his garage.

"I hollered at my mom to give me her keys because her car, her Benz, was sitting right [next to the Cadillac]," he said.

He was able to safely pull his mother's car out of the garage.

The garage is separate from the rest of the house, and no one was injured.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.