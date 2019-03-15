Gas prices increase to highest amount since New Year’s Eve

SAN DIEGO –The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since Dec. 31, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.338.

The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 2.5 cents, including three-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago and 5.3 cents higher than one month ago but 9.1 cents less than one year ago.

“Refinery issues have been kept to a minimum so far this year which has helped to keep prices unusually stable for this time of year,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.