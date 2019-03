× Driver pulled from car after long standoff with Oceanside police

OCEANSIDE, Calif — Oceanside police had to remove a man from his car Friday morning after he led officers on a pursuit.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Coast Highway and Mission ave., a man would not comply with Oceanside police when officers asked him to get out of his car.

Video shows officers approaching the vehicle and taking the man into custody.

Why police were chasing the man is unknown.