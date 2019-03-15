Apple owes Qualcomm $31M in patents dispute, jury finds

SAN DIEGO — Apple owes San Diego-based Qualcomm $31 million after a jury voted Thursday the tech giant infringed on three patents used on versions of the iPhone.

Breaking: Jury rules $AAPL infringed on three $QCOM patents by using them in multiple iPhone versions, and that Apple now owes Qualcomm more than $31M. https://t.co/m4ynuziFNu — CNET (@CNET) March 15, 2019

Qualcomm filed the lawsuit in July 2017 claiming that Apple used its technology in some versions of the iPhone without their consent.

The patents in question were enabling a device to connect to the internet once turned on, battery life graphics, and the ability to download apps more easily between a processor and modem.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.