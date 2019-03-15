53 arrested after migrants breach border fence

Posted 6:42 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, March 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO –Two groups of migrants crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States Thursday, cutting through a border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, but officials said none got away.

Video posted to YouTube showed people slipping between an opening in the fence about 5 p.m., then running along Imperial Beach as a lone Customs and Border Protection agent in a vehicle blared its siren in an attempt to stop the migrants.

CBP reported two groups rushed the border from different ends of the park, it was reported.

A total of 53 people were arrested for crossing the border illegally and CBP said it did not appear anyone got away, local media reported.

