25th annual ShamROCK festival set for Saturday

SAN DIEGO -- Fifty-thousand people were expected to attend the 25th Annual Shamrock celebration in the Gaslamp Quarter Saturday.

The celebration is set to kick off at 2 p.m. and run until midnight.

Security is expected to be tight with recent attacks in New Zealand. San Diego Police Department sent FOX 5 the following statement Friday:

“We are aware of the recent attacks on the mosques in New Zealand and our officers are on alert. There are no direct threats, but we will remain vigilant as always. Also we always encourage the public, if you see something unusual, please say something,” said Lt. Shawn Tekeuchi of the San Diego Police Department.

Six square blocks will be shut down while the festival is underway.

Tickets are selling for $50 and VIP tickets are $100.