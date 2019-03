SAN DIEGO — Crews rescued a woman who fell 15 feet down a cliff in La Jolla Thursday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m., a woman in her 20s was trying to get to the beach at the end of Forward Street when she slipped and fell roughly 15 feet, hurting her ankle, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards and firefighters treated the woman and lifted her to safety.

Cliff rescue in La Jolla at the end of Forward St. at about 6:40 p.m. Thurs. A woman in her 20s trying to get to the beach slipped & fell about 15’ & hurt her ankle. Lifeguards and firefighters, using Rescue 44, treated and brought her safely back up. #teamwork #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/Q8Zkw5TsQy — SDFD (@SDFD) March 15, 2019