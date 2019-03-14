1 killed, another trapped inside when semi flips over on SR-76

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and another badly injured when a semi-truck flipped over and trapped them inside the cab near Pauma Valley Thursday.
Witnesses said the truck appeared to lose its brakes before the crash, which happened on State Route 76 near Rincon Ranch Road around 8 a.m. SR-76 was closed in the immediate area.
Crews faced a difficult task rescuing two people from the mangled cab, Cal Fire San Diego said. Firefighters had pulled one of the people from the wreck by about 8:15 a.m. That person was rushed to the hospital by helicopter.
Cal Fire confirmed the other occupant had been killed a short time later.
