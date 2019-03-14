Tesla Model Y: Elon Musk’s latest electric vehicle is almost here

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Tesla is just moments away from unveiling its Model Y, a small SUV.

CEO Elon Musk will reveal the Model Y at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, Calif, shortly after 8 p.m. PT.

So far Tesla hasn’t released key details about the Model Y, such as its price and battery range. Tesla has said it expects to produce the Model Y in high volume by the end of 2020.

The automaker said the Model Y will share most of its components with the Model 3. It’s expected to be more affordable than Tesla’s larger SUV, the Model X, which starts at $88,000.

The unveiling will be livestreamed on Tesla’s website.

Model Y Thurs 8pm PDThttps://t.co/9GmXGxH0HX — Tesla (@Tesla) March 14, 2019

This is a developing story.