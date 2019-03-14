× Sailor who tried to poison wife 3 times faces 21 years in prison

SAN DIEGO — A former Navy sailor who tried three times to poison his wife at their rural East County home with a toxic metal that was formerly used as a rat poison and ant killer was slated to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison Thursday.

Race Remington Uto, 28, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of premeditated attempted murder for trying to poison his wife Brigida three times over a five-month span in Dulzura.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, became involved in the case in March of last year, after doctors informed them that Uto’s wife was undergoing emergency medical treatment due to an “extreme level” of thallium in her system, according to sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam.

Medical staff and investigators believed the victim’s exposure to thallium was intentional, and Uto was arrested. Thallium is a highly toxic metal once widely used in insecticides, but that use is now banned in the United States.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Reizen said the defendant tried to poison his wife in August and December of 2017 and January of 2018.