SAN DIEGO - Rancho Valencia resort and spa is one of the only San Diego hotels on the Forbes five star list, and now your stay can include a Porsche rental. The resort has added new options including the Porsche driving experience and the Pinarello bike partnership that allows you to rent a high quality Italian bike and cycle through the hills of Rancho Santa Fe.

Heather Lake tells us the details on all of the new spring amenities.