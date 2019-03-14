City nearly triples number of pothole repair crews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- After a series of severe winter storms "wreaked havoc" on roads in San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a major expansion of the City's pothole repair program Thursday morning.

Faulconer, alongside City Councilmember Monica Montgomery, announced that San Diego will nearly triple the number of repair teams from nine to 26 crews each day. The two-person teams will work extended hours and on weekends to make repairs, the mayor said.

The City said it typically fills about 30,000 potholes each fiscal year. This year, 25,000 holes have been filled in less than nine months.

You can request a pothole repair through the City's Get It Done app on online.