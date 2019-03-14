Marine veteran announces 2020 City Council run

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Marine Corps veteran Patrick Batten announced his 2020 candidacy Thursday for San Diego City Council District 5.

Batten has served in the Marines as an active-duty soldier and in the reserves for 15 years, making five deployments, including to Iraq and Afghanistan. Batten also trained and advised allied military groups in Afghanistan, Australia, Britain, Iraq, South Korea and Thailand. He most recently deployed with the Marines in 2016, leading a team in Iraq, Kuwait and Jordan to fight the Islamic State group.

“During my five deployments, this community supported my family,” Batten said. “During the fires in 2007, while I was in Iraq, neighbors and friends made sure my family was safe. Continuing to serve this district on City Council is how I can best show my gratitude for their love and support.”

Batten is currently a member of the Rancho Bernardo Community Council and the Rancho Bernardo Maintenance Assessment District Board. He plans to run on making improvements to the city’s infrastructure, ensuring public safety and keeping the city fiscally responsible.

With his announcement, Batten joins a race that includes Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert and is likely to expand. Batten, von Wilpert and the district’s other candidates are seeking to succeed City Councilman Mark Kersey, who will be termed out next year.

“It will always be my greatest privilege to have lead Marines in combat,” Batten said. “I look forward to bringing my leadership and experience to serve the city of San Diego.”

City Council District 5 includes northern parts of the city like Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Mountain, Scripps Ranch and San Pasqual.