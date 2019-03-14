Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested after sneaking across border: CBP

SAN DIEGO — A man wanted for murder in Mexico was among six men Border Patrol agents arrested last week on suspicion of entering the United States illegally, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday near Imperial Beach, a scope operator notified agents that six people had climbed the primary border fence and passed through a cut in the old secondary border fence, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Just north of the secondary fence breach, agents apprehended six men who had no documentation allowing them to remain the the country, authorities said. They were arrested and taken to a nearby station.

While running record checks on the men, agents discovered that one of them, 26-year-old Antonio Santiago-Ruiz of Mexico, had an outstanding warrant for homicide issued by the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. On Wednesday, he was turned over to Mexican government officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The five other men — three from Mexico, one from Honduras and one from Guatemala — were processed for expedited approval.