Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting tree on scooter

Posted 7:39 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, March 14, 2019

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he hit a tree on an electric scooter downtown.

SAN DIEGO — A man is fighting for his life after he hit a tree on an electric scooter Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on 10th Avenue near B Street downtown. As the 53-year-old man turned onto B Street he hit a tree, San Diego Police said. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SDPD Traffic Division is now investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident was asked to call detectives at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

Google Map for coordinates 32.717811 by -117.156545.

