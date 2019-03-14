× Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting tree on scooter

SAN DIEGO — A man is fighting for his life after he hit a tree on an electric scooter Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on 10th Avenue near B Street downtown. As the 53-year-old man turned onto B Street he hit a tree, San Diego Police said. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SDPD Traffic Division is now investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident was asked to call detectives at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.