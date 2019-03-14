× Help offered to students after sudden closure of art college

LOS ANGELES– The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it is taking steps to assist students impacted by the closure of the Art Institute of California in San Diego.

Dream Center Education Holdings — owners of Argosy University and select Art Institutes (Ai) — closed various locations March 8 after efforts to reorganize in receivership failed, the department said.

Students should check StudentAid.gov/closures — the primary portal for information about school closures — for a fact sheet for Argosy and Ai students that includes information about their automatic loan cancellation for the current term, their options, how to obtain their academic records, how to apply for a closed school loan discharge, and answers to common closure-related questions.

The site also includes a spreadsheet listing the specific Argosy and Ai school closures — StudentAid.gov/dream-center-closures — and an updated list of transfer fairs.

The closed school is the Art Institute of California-San Diego, 7650 Mission Rd.