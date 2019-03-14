Facebook, Instagram outage blamed on ‘configuration change’

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook said Thursday that a change to a server configuration caused most of its services to stop working for almost 24 hours on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience,” the company said Thursday on its official Twitter account.

Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. — Facebook (@facebook) March 14, 2019

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business that despite some online rumors, the issue was not caused by a hack or an attack, adding that the company was focused on resolving the issue and hoped to eventually share details about what caused the problem.

The interruption, which also extended to Facebook-owned services like Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, is believed to be the biggest ever suffered by the social media giant.

Earlier on Thursday, the outage-tracking service DownDetector showed significantly fewer people having issues accessing Facebook and Instagram compared to Wednesday, when the outage began.

Facebook’s stock fell nearly 3% in early morning trading on Thursday as Wall Street reacted to the outage.

In Washington, campaigners who have long called for the break-up of Facebook said the outage showed how the concentration of ownership of tech platforms is “dangerous” for consumers.

Pointing out that the Facebook outage also extended to its other properties, including Instagram and WhatsApp, Sarah Miller, the deputy director at the Open Markets Institute, which is for the break-up of Facebook and other Silicon Valley companies, said, “The more integrated a platform becomes, the greater the risk and reach of epic failures like this one.”