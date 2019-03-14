Ex-con to stand trial for alleged carjacking at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO — A parolee was ordered to stand trial on a carjacking charge Thursday for allegedly teaming with a teenage cohort to lure the owner of a Mercedes-Benz to a City Heights parking lot, where the defendant is accused of carjacking the driver at knifepoint.

Christopher Orion Myers, 21, is accused in the Jan. 23 carjacking of the owner of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300, who drove to the area for a date with Myers’ alleged 17-year-old accomplice. The girl befriended the victim over Facebook about a week prior to the carjacking, told him she was of age and asked him to pick her up at her home, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

At around 9 p.m. he arrived and picked the girl up, at which point she made a phone call and was threatening to have the person on the other line killed, the victim testified, causing him to stop the car and ask her to get out.

At that point, Myers, whose face was covered with a bandanna, allegedly put a kitchen knife to the victim’s throat and demanded the keys, then drove off with the girl.

The knife had been stolen from the girl’s home, where Myers had been staying for about a week prior to the carjacking, according to testimony.

About three hours later, sheriff’s deputies alerted to the crime spotted the stolen Mercedes in nearby Spring Valley, where they made a traffic stop and arrested Myers and his teenage companion. The knife was found in the backseat of the car, according to testimony from deputies.

Myers, who remains in custody on $175,000 bail, is due back in court April 11 for a readiness conference.