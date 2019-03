Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Cirque du Soleil is on its way back to San Diego, and for the first time in seven years they'll have a new show called "Volta."

The show has traditional Cirque acts, but also includes extreme sports, such as BMX.

Jeffery Whaley, the team BMX lead, shared his excitment about showing the world the different facets of his sport.