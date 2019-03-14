× Cabrillo National Monument now accepts electronic park passes

SAN DIEGO — Cabrillo National Monument officials announced Thursday that it began offering electronic park passes this month, giving park visitors an alternative to paper passes.

Park visitors can purchase electronic passes at no additional cost using the park’s YourPassNow tool and save their passes to their smart phone or print them and bring the passes to the park.

A park ranger will then scan electronic passes at the park’s entrance.

Cabrillo National Monument joins dozens of other national parks, monuments and historic sites with similar electronic pass systems, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

“We are excited to bring YourPassNow to Cabrillo National Monument,” said Andrea Compton, the park’s superintendent. “This technology provides visitors with the option for buying their park entrance passes in advance while on the road or from home.”

One-to-seven day passes for individuals, motorcycles and vehicles begin at $10. Park visitors can also purchase an annual pass using the YourPassNow tool for $35. The National Park Service co-developed the tool with government technology company NIC Inc.

“NIC is committed to delivering solutions that make it easier for individuals to access and enjoy our public lands,” said Sandi Miller, the company’s general manager. “We are thrilled to provide Cabrillo National Monument, with a digital option for visitors to purchase their passes online.”

Park visitors can purchase passes at yourpassnow.com/ParkPass/park/cabr.