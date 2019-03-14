Man stops arrow with his mobile phone

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – An Australian man is lucky to be alive after allegedly stopping an arrow with his mobile phone during a confrontation with a man in the small town of Nimbin, New South Wales, Wednesday.

Man charged after firing bow and arrow at man – Nimbinhttps://t.co/OdBngjDTtW pic.twitter.com/7iFWHc1wEq — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) March 13, 2019

The 43-year-old first noticed the alleged attacker — armed with a bow and arrow — in the driveway of his home as he left his car.

As the resident got out of his car he raised his phone to take a picture of the armed man.

A police statement said the alleged archer, who was known to the victim, engaged his bow and allegedly fired the arrow. It hit the resident’s mobile phone, which struck his chin and caused a small scratch, the only injury he sustained. The police statement did not identify the model of the phone.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the alleged attacker.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station and charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offense, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

He was granted bail and will appear in court April 15.