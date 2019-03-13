Where to celebrate Pi Day

SAN DIEGO — Thursday, March 14 is National Pi Day, which celebrates π or pi — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

We’ve rounded up some deals to help you celebrate the mathematical constant.

Below is a list of restaurants offering deals:

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse: Mini one-topping pizzas for $3.14

Blaze Pizza: $3.14 whole pizzas

Boston Market: Buy one pot pie and a drink, get a pot pie free

California Pizza Kitchen: $3.14 slice of key lime pie

Pieology: Buy one artisan thin crust pizza, get another for $3.14