Where to celebrate Pi Day

SAN DIEGO — Thursday, March 14 is National Pi Day, which celebrates π or pi — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

We’ve rounded up some deals to help you celebrate the mathematical constant.

Below is a list of restaurants offering deals:

  • BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse: Mini one-topping pizzas for $3.14
  • Blaze Pizza: $3.14 whole pizzas
  • Boston Market: Buy one pot pie and a drink, get a pot pie free
  • California Pizza Kitchen: $3.14 slice of key lime pie
  • Pieology: Buy one artisan thin crust pizza, get another for $3.14
  • Whole Foods: Get a large pie for $3.14 off the normal sale price (plus an additional 10 percent off for Prime members)
