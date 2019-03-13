Trump grounds all Boeing 737 Maxs in US

WASHINGTON — President Trump, speaking Wednesday afternoon at the White House, announced that the US would be issuing an “emergency order to ground all 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9, and planes associated with that line.”

The decision comes after other countries have already made similar moves to ground the aircraft following two deadly crashes involving the planes in less than six months.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed last Sunday in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board. That followed a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight that went down over the Java Sea last October, killing 189 people.

Both crashes are under investigation and there is no evidence of a link between the two, but similarities between the incidents have prompted caution among some aviation authorities and airlines.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.